 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Violence in Washington/PSD's Ciolacu: Abuse of power and refusing results of elections - practice of right-wing politicians

marcel ciolacu

Social Democratic Party (PSD) chairman Marcel Ciolacu considers that "abuse of power" and refusing to acknowledge the results of the elections is a "practice" of right-wing politicians, including in Romania, according to AGERPRES.

He made the statements in the context of the protests in Washington.

"I am worried about the events in Washington. American democracy deserves more. It's time for responsibility. This is what happens when a man wants all the power and divides society. Abuse of power and denial of election results has become a practice for right-wing politicians, including in Romania. I am convinced that the American democracy will overcome this. I welcome the serious speech and the call for calm of the President-elect Joe Biden," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

Thousands of supporters of US President Donald Trump rallied in front of the Washington Capitol on Wednesday and tore down several security barriers, leading to clashes with police and chaotic scenes in front of the US Congress, where Congressmen met to officially validate Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.