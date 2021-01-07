Violence in Washington/PSD's Ciolacu: Abuse of power and refusing results of elections - practice of right-wing politicians

Social Democratic Party (PSD) chairman Marcel Ciolacu considers that "abuse of power" and refusing to acknowledge the results of the elections is a "practice" of right-wing politicians, including in Romania, according to AGERPRES.

He made the statements in the context of the protests in Washington.

"I am worried about the events in Washington. American democracy deserves more. It's time for responsibility. This is what happens when a man wants all the power and divides society. Abuse of power and denial of election results has become a practice for right-wing politicians, including in Romania. I am convinced that the American democracy will overcome this. I welcome the serious speech and the call for calm of the President-elect Joe Biden," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

Thousands of supporters of US President Donald Trump rallied in front of the Washington Capitol on Wednesday and tore down several security barriers, leading to clashes with police and chaotic scenes in front of the US Congress, where Congressmen met to officially validate Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.