Viorica Dancila: 'I will never be able to reach consensus with those who are against Romania'

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Saturday in Iasi that, although she militates for unity, she will never be able to reach a consensus with those who are against Romania.

She referred to the leaders of the opposition parties, whom she said she would like to "reward" for "the defamation" of Romania in the European Union. I have been a MEP for nine years. The most beautiful thing that happened to me during those years was an excellence award for promoting Romania in the EU. Now, as prime minister, I have all openness to award those with the PNL, USR, PLUS minus, for the defamation of Romania in the EU, because those people have never missed a chance to speak badly about their country," Dancila said.

The PM voiced her dissatisfaction with the fact that the opposition asked the European Parliament to sanction Romania, mentioning that the Romanian citizens will have to pay for these actions.

Viorica Dancila is participating on Saturday in Iasi alongside PSD Chairman Liviu Drangea and several ministers of her Cabinet in the extraordinary conference of the PSD Iasi county organisation.

