Virtually visit to Bucharest from International Monetary Fund (IMF) team

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team led by head of the IMF mission for Romania, Jan Kees Martijn, will virtually visit Bucharest between May 10 and 28 for the annual review of Romania's economy known as Article IV consultations, the IMF's regional representative for Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe Nadeem Ilahi announced on Friday.

The IMF team will discuss with the Romanian authorities economic policies and developments, conducting virtual meetings with officials from the Ministry of Finance, the National Bank of Romania, other government agencies, as well as with business community and NGOs representatives, the financial institution said in a release.

The mission will present the conclusions of the review at the end of the visit.

Romania does not have an ongoing financing agreement with the IMF, but the financial institution annually assesses the evolution of the Romanian economy based on Article IV consultations, reports Agerpres.