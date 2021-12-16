 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Volume of construction works down by 2 pct, January through October 2021

https://www.facebook.com/SaintGobainRO
fabrica, arhitect, construcții

The volume of construction works decreased in the first ten months of this year by 2 pct as a gross series and by 1.3 pct as a series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality, compared to the same period in 2020, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs in a statement.

As a gross series, on structural objects, drops were recorded in capital repair works (-23.9 pct) and in maintenance and current repair works (-13.5 pct). New construction works increased by 6.3 pct.

On construction objects, there was an increase in residential buildings (+28.1 pct). Non-residential buildings and engineering buildings decreased by 12.1 pct and 8.8 pct, respectively.

As an adjusted series, decreases were recorded in capital repair works (-20.7 pct) and in maintenance and current repair works (-12.3 pct). New construction works increased by 6.2 pct. On construction objects, an increase occurred at residential buildings (+21.9 pct). Non-residential buildings and engineering buildings decreased by 10.7 pct and 5.7 pct, respectively.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.