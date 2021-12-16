Volume of construction works down by 2 pct, January through October 2021

The volume of construction works decreased in the first ten months of this year by 2 pct as a gross series and by 1.3 pct as a series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality, compared to the same period in 2020, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs in a statement.

As a gross series, on structural objects, drops were recorded in capital repair works (-23.9 pct) and in maintenance and current repair works (-13.5 pct). New construction works increased by 6.3 pct.

On construction objects, there was an increase in residential buildings (+28.1 pct). Non-residential buildings and engineering buildings decreased by 12.1 pct and 8.8 pct, respectively.

As an adjusted series, decreases were recorded in capital repair works (-20.7 pct) and in maintenance and current repair works (-12.3 pct). New construction works increased by 6.2 pct. On construction objects, an increase occurred at residential buildings (+21.9 pct). Non-residential buildings and engineering buildings decreased by 10.7 pct and 5.7 pct, respectively.