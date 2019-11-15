 
     
Volume of construction works up 27.9pct as gross series, Jan.-Sept. 2019

The total volume of construction works increased by 27.9 percent in the first nine months of this year compared to the similar period of 2018, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday. 

As series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, the total volume of construction works went up 22.1 percent in the first nine months of 2019. 

The INS data showed that, in September against August 2019, the total volume of construction works increased as gross series by 2.8 percent. 

When adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, the total volume of construction works decreased by 3.4 percent. 

In September 2019 against September 2018, the total volume of construction works went up 30.5 percent as gross series. 

When adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, the total volume of construction works increased by 32.4 percent.

