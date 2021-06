Volume of turnover in retail increases by 12.5 pct in first four months

The volume of turnover in retail (with the exception of vehicles and motorcycles retail) increased in the first four months over the same period of the last year, both as gross series, as well as adjusted series depending on the number of working days and seasonality, by 12.5 pct, and 8.7 pct, respectively, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) says on Friday, agerpres reports.

The volume of turnover in retail (with the exception of vehicles and motorcycles retail), series adjusted for seasonality and number of working days, in the January 1 - April 30, 2021 period, compared to the January 1 - April 30, 2020 period, recorded an increase overall by 8.7 pct following increases recorded to non-food products by 20.2 pct, retail of fuels for vehicles in specialized stores (+7.4 pct) and retail of food, drinks and tobacco (+2 pct).