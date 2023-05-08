Water polo: Romania qualifies for the final tournament of Men's Water Polo World Cup

Romanian men's water polo team qualified for the final tournament of the the 2023 FINA Men's Water Polo World Cup, after defeating China on Sunday, in the semifinals of the intercontinental tournament in Berlin, with the score of 18-9 (5-1, 5-1, 3-3, 5-4).

Romania managed to qualify after 13 years at the World Cup finals, as a result of a series of four victories, three in groups and one in the semifinal, told Agerpres.

The player of the match against China was Andrei Neamtu, who scored 3 goals. Vlad Georgescu scored 3 goals, Levente Vancsik 3, Matei Lutescu 2, Tudor Fulea 2, Victor Antipa 2, David Bota 1, Andrei Prioteasa 1, Francesco Iudean 1, Andrei Tepelus 1. For the losers, Chufeng Zhang scored 4 goals, Jinpeng Zhang 2, Zhongxian Chen 2, Yu Liu 1.

The final event of the 2023 FINA Men's Water Polo World Cup takes place from 30 June to 2 July in Los Angeles.

The winner of the other semifinal between Germany and Kazakhstan will qualify for the final tournament.