We want a leaner, more efficient public service system (LabMin)

The government wants a leaner and more efficient public apparatus, so that there is a balance between the private sector's output and public spending, Labor Minister Simona Bucura Oprescu told private TV broadcaster Digi24 on Monday night, in connection with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu's proposal to cut 200,000 vacant public service positions.

Oprescu explained that there are situations where the organizational chart provides for seven staff positions just in order to have a head of office, but in reality only five or three positions are filled, while the holder of the office head position gets a higher pay for leading a structure.

Regarding wage bonuses, under the new pay law they are planned to decrease overall from 30 percent to 20 percent, as the intention is to keep them as few as possible, said the minister, adding that this is one of the four principles imposed by the European Commission, in addition to the hierarchy principle, the grid for the local public administration and, last but not least, the principle of performance and the possibility of having a fixed and a variable part of the salary to reward performance. AGERPRES