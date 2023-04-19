Weightlifting: Loredana Toma wins three gold medals at the European Championships in Yerevan

Romanian athlete Loredana Toma won three gold medals in the 71 kg category, on Wednesday, at the European Weightlifting Championships in Yerevan.

Toma dominated the snatch style competitions, winning the gold with 110 kg, although she missed the last attempt, at 115 kg. The silver went to the Italian Giulia Miserendino, with 105 kg, and the bronze was obtained by the German Lisa Marie Schweizer, with 103 kg. Daniela Mariana Gherman, representing Sweden, took 9th place, with 95 kg.Loredana Toma also finished in first place in the throwing style, with 130 kg, after missing her first attempt at this weight. The silver was awarded to the British Sarah Davies, with 126 kg, and Miseredino took the bronze, with 125 kg. Gherman took 8th place, with 119 kg.In total, Toma won with 240 kg, followed by Miserendino, with 230 kg, and Davies, with 226 kg. Gherman was 8th, with 214 kg.For Toma, this is the fifth triple gold at the European Championships, after those in 2017 (Split), 2018 (Bucharest), 2019 (Batumi) and Moscow (2021).Romania finished the European Championships in Arevcan with 14 medals, 9 gold, three won by Mihaela Cambei (cat. 49 kg), three by Andreea Cotruta (cat. 55 kg), and three won by Loredana Toma (cat. 71 kg) , three silver, two of which were won by Cosmina Pana to cat. 45 kg (snatch and total), and one by Valentin Iancu at cat. 55 kg (thrown), and two bronze medals, won by Iancu in cat. 55 kg (torn and total).Romania participated with a delegation made up of nine athletes, three boys and six girls, the objective being the winning of four medals and six rankings on places 4-6.Romania did not participate in last year's European Championships in Tirana, because the Federation was suspended.