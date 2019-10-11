White Night of Art Galleries - Friday, in 69 exhibition spaces in Bucharest

The Bucharest public will be able to discover, Friday night, 69 museums, art galleries, foreign cultural centers, art hubs and alternative spaces at the 13th edition of the White Night of he Art Galleries - WNG.

According to a release of the organizers sent to AGERPRES, the Bucharest WNG special project titled "Outside Histories" will be presented at the BRD Scena9 Residence under the form of a permanent intervention by artists Pisica Patrata (Square Cat - e.n.), Robert Obert, Maria Balan and John Dot S.For the first time, the White Night of the Art Galleries will leave behind, in the cultural space BRD Scena9 Residence, a permanent work."The project 'Outside Historie' invites artists Pisica Patrata, Robert Obert, Maria Balan and John Dot S. to intervene over the current decorations existing on the courtyard walls of the BRD Scena9 Residence. Bizarre scenes inspired by Aztec culture, mixed with decoration elements of Byzantine inspiration, surround the courtyard of this building declared a historical monument, which dates back to 1890 and belonged to King Mihai, being a gift of King Ferdinand to Queen Maria. The history of the building thus bears the marks of all the destinations it has had in the past one hundred years, from house in the property of the Royal family to the headquarters of a public institution, then a Mexican restaurant, until its current status - contemporary culture center," mention the organizers.The exhibition will take place Friday, on the White Night of the Art Galleries, between 19:00 hrs and 3:00 hrs, completed through a session of live painting with an audience, of this first part of "Outside histories".The WNG program offers, as every year, the possibility for the public to discover contemporary culture in all its diversity, from visual arts to performance arts, music or film, and in all the manners of presentation, from museum exhibitions to curatorial concepts or works exhibited directly in the artists' studio.The visuals for the edition number 13, "which is only symbolically under the sign of bad luck and superstition," were conceived by Razvan Cornici."The entire illustration is inspired by the game with the horse race, a very popular game at fairs, especially at the seaside. The WNG is a race, you run as fast as you can hoping to see as much as possible. The boxer is the fighter, a character that was beaten for years on end, but which returns with a new exhibition he believes is 'the one'. The curator is the 'luchador'. He sees everything, knows everything, scores everything. The biker is the new gallery, which is trying to break out with an exhibition full of concept and high-tech," the organizers add.Outside the capital, 87 cultural spaces in the cities of Alba Iulia, Arad, Brasov, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Iasi, Miercurea Ciuc, Petrila, Resita, Sfantu Gheorghe, Sibiu, Targu Mureş and Timisoara are also participating in this event dedicated to contemporary culture in Romania.The detailed program for all cities, locations, artists is available on www.noapteagaleriilor.roThe White Night of the Art Galleries is a cultural event initiated and developed nationally by the Ephemair Association, with support from BRD - Groupe Societe Generale bank.