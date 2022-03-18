 
     
Wholesale trade in Romania advances almost 30pct in January 2022

Cristi Șelaru
INS Institutul Național de Statistică

The January 2022 turnover in Romania's wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles, was up in nominal terms over January 2021, both unadjusted and seasonally adjusted, by 29.6% and 24.5%, respectively, show data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres reports.

According to INS, the unadjusted January 2022 turnover in the wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles, decreased by 11.7% overall on a monthly basis.

When adjusted for working days and seasonality, it increased by 3.2%. overall.

