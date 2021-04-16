Wholesale trade turnover up 4.8% in first two months of 2021

Wholesale trade turnover (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased in nominal terms in the first two months of this year compared to the same period in 2020, both as gross series and as a series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality by 4.8%, respectively by 3.7%, announces the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The turnover in wholesale trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) gross series in February 2021, compared to the previous month, in nominal terms, increased overall by 12.2%.

The turnover in wholesale trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality in February 2021, compared to the previous month, in nominal terms, increased overall by 0.8%.The turnover in wholesale trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) gross series, in February 2021, compared to February 2020, in nominal terms, increased overall by 4.0%.Turnover from wholesale trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), series adjusted to number of working days and seasonality, in February 2021, compared to February 2020, in nominal terms, increased overall by 2.9%.