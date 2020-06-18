Wizz Air reopens bases in Sibiu and Timisoara

Low-cost airline Wizz Air has reopened its bases in Sibiu and Timisoara and is about to reopen its base in Craiova too, on June 19, informs a press release of the airline.

Passengers will be able to book flights on a total of 35 routes to some of the most popular countries such as Germany, Austria, Switzerland. Moreover, the flights to these countries have been resumed at the other bases and airports Wizz Air works with in Romania."In order for the passengers and the crew to travel safely and worry-free, Wizz Air has implemented additional hygiene measures to support social distancing during boarding and increase on-board cleanliness. Passengers should check-in and purchase any other services online, such as paying for extra luggage, in order to reduce non-essential interaction at the airport. In an attempt to limit the spread of possible infections, passengers are asked to abide by the new rules on social distancing, both during embarkation and disembarkation," says the same source.The company representatives specified that the crew, as well as the passengers, must wear masks throughout the flight, although the HEPA filters of all Wizz Air aircraft filter 99.97 per cent of viruses and bacteria from the cabin air.