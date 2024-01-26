Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Women's volleyball: Romania defeated in semifinals of Balkan qualifiers of Under-20 European Championship

ziaruldesport.ro
volei feminin

Romania were defeated by Serbia 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-15), on Friday, in Ankara, in the semifinals of the Balkan zone in the qualifiers of the Under-20 European Women's Volleyball Championship.

The tricolors lost after 65 minutes of play, having the best players in Maria Sofia Cimbru and Carla Parv, with 6 points each.

Milica Vidavic was the MVP of the Serbian team, with 13 points.

In the final, Serbia will face Turkey, who defeated Greece 3-0 in the other semifinal. Romania and Greece will play for the third place, on Saturday, from 16:30 (Romanian time).

Romania are participating in the tournament with the Under-18 national team, who are preparing for the final tournament of the European Championship, this summer, in Blaj (July 1-13).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.