Women's volleyball: Romania defeated in semifinals of Balkan qualifiers of Under-20 European Championship

Romania were defeated by Serbia 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-15), on Friday, in Ankara, in the semifinals of the Balkan zone in the qualifiers of the Under-20 European Women's Volleyball Championship.

The tricolors lost after 65 minutes of play, having the best players in Maria Sofia Cimbru and Carla Parv, with 6 points each.

Milica Vidavic was the MVP of the Serbian team, with 13 points.

In the final, Serbia will face Turkey, who defeated Greece 3-0 in the other semifinal. Romania and Greece will play for the third place, on Saturday, from 16:30 (Romanian time).

Romania are participating in the tournament with the Under-18 national team, who are preparing for the final tournament of the European Championship, this summer, in Blaj (July 1-13).