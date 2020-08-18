Work to start this year on another 60 km highways, express roads, detours

By the end of 2020, the Ministry of Transport will issue work start orders for another 60 kilometres of highways, express roads and detours and will sign design and execution contracts for another 250 kilometres, Transport Minister Lucian Bode said Tuesday.

He participated, together with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, in the official opening of works on the Bucharest Ring Road (A0), Vidra-Bragadiru."In the more than nine months of our tenure, we have managed to give the starting order for over 100 kilometres of highways, express roads, and detours in Romania, out of the approximately 250 kilometres that are being worked on today in Romania. By the end of the year, I am convinced that we will be able to issue starting orders for another 60 kilometres of highways and express roads and I mean especially the A0 Sud, the Southern Highway of Bucharest, with 52 kilometres, and section 2 of sector 1 of the Expressway Craiova Pitesti," said Bode.According to him, once a design and execution contract has been signed, it is clear that that goal will be achieved."This year, we have managed to sign design and execution contracts for 300 kilometres of highways, expressway and detours and by the end of the year we believe we will be able to sign design and execution contracts for another 250 kilometres of highways, express roads, detours," the minister added.Bode pointed out that all infrastructure sites were open during the pandemic."In the more than nine months in office, the Orban government has acted in three main directions, in terms of the development of transport infrastructure: first of all, we have set out to keep all sites open. That, at a difficult time, during a pandemic; we have managed that with great sacrifices on the part of all those involved, of the beneficiaries and of the contractors. We also set out to open new sites, by issuing the orders to start the works, as we do today, by signing design and execution contracts and by signing contracts for documentation," said Bode.