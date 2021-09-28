World Bank announces members of 2nd cohort for Roma Sounding Board

The World Bank has announced on Tuesday the 18 organizations of the civil society (OSC) in Romania that will be part of the second cohort of the Roma Sounding Board, informs a release of the financial institution.

The Roma Sounding Board, established by the WB in 2017, represents a network of OSCs selected competitively and with expertise in the social and economic inclusion of Roma. During the period of their mandate, up to June 30, 2023, the selected organizations will collaborate closely with the World Bank to advance the social inclusion of Roma, through activities ran as part of the Country Partnership Framework with Romania in the 2018-2023 period.

According to the estimates of the Council of Europe, Romania has between 1.2 and 2.5 million Roma living within its borders. Despite Romania's progress in reducing poverty and increasing the standard of living compared to the average of the European Union, a large part of the country's Roma population is poor and excluded from full participation in social and economic life. Through the Roma Sounding Board, the World Bank proposes to identify the real needs and challenges that Roma people are facing, approach them as part of the strategic commitment to the country and, thus, accelerate progress to a more equal and prosperous society, Agerpres informs.

In Romania, over 70 pct of Roma live in poverty. It's unacceptable. The agenda for the social inclusion of Roma is at the center of our efforts to reduce poverty and encourage the sustainable growth of income for the disadvantaged population, said Anna Akhalkatsi, country director with the World Bank for Romania and Hungary, at the launch event.

The 18 organizations in the second cohort of the Roma Sounding Board are: Reality check, Bucharest; Center for Human Rights and Education, Bucharest; Roma Center for Health Policies (SATISPEN), Bucharest; Center for Roma and Minority Policies, Bucharest; Roma Education Fund (REF), Bucharest; the Initiative for the Development of Roma Entrepreneurs, Bucharest; the ARESEL Civic Platform, Bucharest; The PAKIV Association Romania, Alba Iulia; The Civic Union of Roma Youth in Romania (UCTRR), Cluj Napoca; the Association for the Promotion of Social Inclusion, Cluj Napoca; Center for Roma Community Resources, Cluj Napoca; Divers Association, Targu Mures; Justice and Brotherhood Organization Ialomita, Ialomita; the Association for the Integration and Development of Vulnerable Categorie, Galati; DANROM Association Faurei, Braila; the Nevo Parudimos Association, Resita; the Marginalized Communities Association, Botosani; the CRIS Center for Social Inclusion Resources, Ploiesti.