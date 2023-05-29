Writers Radu Paraschivescu, Andrei Plesu, Gabriela Adamesteanu dominate sales at Bookfest 2023 Fair

As the 16th Bookfest International Book Fair closed its doors on Sunday at the Romexpo exhibition compound in Bucharest, writers Radu Paraschivescu, Gabriela Adamesteanu, Andrei Plesu, Adrian Cioroianu and Gabriel Liiceanu emerged as some of the best selling authors at the event.

The best selling title of the Humanitas Publishing House was Radu Paraschivescu's Garoafe la bordel. Povestiri/Carnations At the Brothel. Stories, followed by Masterpieces in Dialogue, and The Eye and Things (ex aequo) by Andrei Plesu.

At the Humanitas Fiction Publishing House, the bestsellers were Narine Abgarian's Simon and Three Apples Fell From the Sky (with equal performances).

Jacob's Books by Olga Tokarczuk topped the charts at Polirom publishing house, followed by the 40th anniversary edition of Dimineata pierduta/Lost Morning by Gabriela Adamesteanu.

The top ranked title of the RAO publishing house was Michael Connelly's novel The Gods of Guilt.

At the Corint Editorial Group, Carrie Soto is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid was the best performing book.

* In the Children's Books collection Corint Junior, the best-selling title was The Seekers of the Wild Realm by Oklahoma-based author Alexandra Ott.

Topping the sales at NEMIRA publishing house were Hotel Portofino by J.P. O'Connell, followed by Prince Harry's Spare.

Nemi publishing house's best-sellers were Tallulah's Toe Shoes by Marilyn Singer, followed by the picture book The Bench written by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

In the LITERA publishing house's Fiction collection, Go As A River by Shelley Read topped the charts, while the best-selling non-fiction title was Can't Hurt Me by David Goggins.

Topping sales in LITERA's Contemporary Prose collection was Diavolul din Freisetzburg/The Freisetzburg Devil by Roxana Ruscior; Hannah Grace's Icebreaker was the bestseller at Litera Booktok.

Highest on the list at Curtea Veche Publishing was Frumoasă era Sena pe sub florile mele/How Lovely the Seine Beneath My Flowers Was by Adrian Cioroianu.

The ART Editorial Group saw the highest sales in the Books for children and teenagers category, with Andy Griffiths' The 52-Storey Treehouse put out by Arthur Publishing House performing particularly well; in the Books for adults category, the bestseller was And Every Morning the Way Home Gets Longer and Longer by Fredrik Backman - Musai Collection, Art Publishing House.

Featured on the bestseller list at TREI publishing house is Angelique by Guillaume Musso - in the Fiction Connection collection, and The Origins of You, by Vienna Pharaon - Practical Psychology collection.

The most sought after titles at Pandora M publishing house were those in the Anansi. World Fiction collection, with The Refuge of Time by Georgi Gospodinov topping the sales.

The Mussolini Case by Maurizio Serra is the leader in the History collection, while Immortality. A love Story by Dana Schwarz was the top performer in the Pandora Young Fiction Connection collection.

Franz Kafka's The Metamorphosis was the most sought title of the CARTEX publishing house, followed by George Orwell dystopian novel 1984, and by Mircea Eliade's La tiganci/With the Gypsy Girls. AGERPRES