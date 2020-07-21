XTB Romania: 79.9 billion euros for European projects, a strong boost to pandemic-affected economy

The 79.9 billion euros for European projects that will benefit Romania will be a strong boost for the economy affected by the pandemic, and this scenario can only become a reality if the funds are used in an efficient manner and in areas that can ensure a sustainable and long-term development, shows an analysis of the brokerage company XTB Romania.

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that Romania will benefit from almost 80 billion euros for European projects, pointing towards the construction of hospitals, schools, the modernization of large public systems, as well as economic reconstruction, at the end of the extraordinary meeting of the European Council .

"High expectations can sometimes lead to disappointment. This is not the case with the three-trillion-euro support package discussed these days by European leaders. According to the latest data, Romania will receive 79.9 billion euros (of which 63.1 billion in non-reimbursable funds and 16.7 billion in loans), a significant amount that could give a strong boost to the pandemic-affected economy, however, this scenario can only become a reality if the funds are used efficiently and in areas that can ensure a sustainable and long-term development," shows an analysis of XTB Romania.

With more than 15 years of experience, XTB is currently the 4th largest FX and CFD brokerage house in the world and the largest in Central and Eastern Europe.