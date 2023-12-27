Yasmin Levy performs in Bucharest, in a 'musical reconciliation' of history

Yasmin Levy, the legend of Judeo-Spanish music, returns on Wednesday, from 20:00, at the Bucharest's Palace Hall / Sala Palatului, together with her band including artists Yachiel Hasson - guitar, Itay Abramovitz - piano, Sebastian Wypich - bass, Matan Efrat - drums, informs the salapalatului.ro website.

With a distinct and soulful style, Yasmin Levy brings a new interpretation to medieval Judeo-Spanish (Ladino) song, incorporating modern sounds of Andalusian flamenco and traditional Turkish music, as well as combinations of instruments such as darbuka, oud, violin, cello and piano, agerpres reports.

"I come from Israel to sing Sephardic music - that of the Jews who lived in Spain before 1492, the year they were forced to leave the Iberian territory. The texts of these songs are in Ladino, the old Spanish spoken more than five centuries ago. In addition, I am proud to combine the two cultures, Ladino and Flamenco, while mixing influences from the Middle East. I am embarking on a 500-year-old musical journey, taking Ladino to Andalusia and mixing it with Flamenco, the style that still carries the memories of the music of the ancient Moorish and Jewish-Spanish world with the sound of the Arab world. In a way, it is a 'musical reconciliation' of history," said Yasmin Levy, according to the source.

The artist was in Romania in 2011 as well during the George Enescu International Festival and in 2022 in a sold out concert at Palace Hall / Sala Palatului with the Bucharest Metropolitan Orchestra.