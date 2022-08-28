Yellow heat code in over three quarters of the country, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Sunday, a yellow heat wave warning, valid until Tuesday, in 28 counties and in the Municipality of Bucharest.

According to the specialist forecast, on August 28, 29 and 30, the thermal discomfort will be accentuated.On Sunday (August 28) the heat wave will persist in most of the country, and on Monday (August 29) and Tuesday (August 30) it will narrow towards the southern and eastern regions. Locally, in the plain areas it will be hot, the thermal discomfort will be high, and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. Maximum temperatures will generally be between 32 and 37 degrees.ANM specifies that at the beginning of next week the weather will gradually become unstable on Monday (August 29), especially in the west and northwest of the country, and on Tuesday (August 30) also in the north, northeast, center and southwest.critical of 80 units. The maximum temperatures will be 35 - 37 degrees, and the minimum 16 - 19 degrees. The sky will be variable, and the wind will blow weak to moderate.