107 COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours, 15 prior to reference interval

A total of 107 deaths in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been reported in the last 24 hours, including 15 prior to the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday, agerpres reports.

According to the GCS, 47 men and 60 women died in hospitals across the country and in Bucharest.

The 15 deaths prior to the reference interval occurred in the counties of Arad, Bacau, Iasi, Neamt, one in September 2021, 12 in October 2021 and two in November 2021.Of the 107 deaths, four were registered in the 40 - 49 years age range, 13 in the 50 - 59 years age range, 32 in the 60 - 69 years age category, 34 in the 70 - 79 years age range and 24 in age group over 80 years.According to the GCS, 99 of the deaths were in patients who had comorbidities, three of the patients who died had no comorbidities, and for five patients no comorbidities have been reported so far.Out of a total of 107 patients who died, 92 were unvaccinated and 15 were vaccinated against COVID. The 15 vaccinated deceased patients were aged 50-59 years and over 80 years. 13 of the vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported for two patients.From the beginning of the pandemic to Monday, 56,382 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.