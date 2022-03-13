11,121 individuals, legal entities registered National Trade Registry Office in January 2022

The number of registrations of individuals and legal entities increased in January 2022 by 0.24%, compared to the first month of last year, to 11,121, of which 8,248 are limited liability companies (SRL), according to the data centralized by the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC), consulted by AGERPRES.

Most registrations were recorded in Bucharest, namely 1,983 (+ 10.84%, compared to January 2021), and in the counties of Cluj -664 (+ 10.12%), Ilfov - 572 (+ 14.86%) and Timis -518 (+ 3.6%).

On the other hand, the lowest number of registrations was recorded in Covasna counties - 57 (-19.72%, compared to January 2021), Caras-Severin - 72 (-6.49%), Ialomita - 74 (-1 , 33%) and Tulcea - 77 (same as in January 2021).

According to ONRC, the areas in which most registrations were made are: wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (2,220, -13.45% compared to the first month of last year), construction (1,413; + 0.21%), transport and storage (1,232; -10.47%) and professional, scientific and technical activities (1,190; + 11.32%).