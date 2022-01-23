11,743 people get the Covid shot in past 24 hours, 1,312 as first-time recipients

As many as 11,743 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs.

As many as 1,312 people were given the first shot, 1,030 received the second shot, and 9,401 the third booster dose.

According to CNCAV, 16,310,994 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 8,048,406 persons of whom 7,946,140 received the complete vaccination scheme and 2,298,641 were given the third dose.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, one person experienced a whole-body reaction.

As many as 19,844 side effect occurrences to Covid vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 2,167 local and 17,677 systemic side effects.