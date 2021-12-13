12 Romanian companie have proposed ecological digital solutions during Black Sea ClimAccelerator Demo Day

A number of 12 Romanian companies have presented at the end of the last week business solutions that would contribute to resolving the climate crisis, as part of Black Sea ClimAccelerator Demo Day, according to a release sent on Monday.

The Black Sea ClimAccelerator Programme is targeted to supporting eco-innovating start-ups in Romania and Bulgaria by mentorship, specialty consulting and non-refundable financing. The programme is financed with the support of EIT Climate - KIC and organized by Impact Hub Bucharest and Raiffeisen Bank Romania, as well as The Climate Vertical and Volta, as main partners, together with Innovation Starter in Bulgaria.

The 12 Romanian companies and the solutions proposed by them are: PolyMore - solution for the automatic detection of incorrectly sorted waste; Verdoo - solution to offer anyone the possibility to benefit from exclusive discounts and plant trees 100% free for each product bought online; MallTaranescu - digital solution that implements the short food chain, ensuring access to small producers to the market, as well as delivery of products to consumers; 2030 Builders- platform that helps companies to implement sustainability in their organizational culture through the involvement of employees; Zero Waste Store Bucharest - shopping in a way that doesn't generate trash and reduces waste; WasteBill - the easiest to use software for waste management; Caminota - natural products for plastering and finishing, based on clay; EcoTree - B2B digital platform for waste management; EV SPOTS - application for the first network of fast-charge EV stations with 100 pct renewable energy; Foldo - 100% recyclable furniture to help parents furnishing the children's home, easily and quickly; R-Create- first end-to-end solution for reusable packaging, which offers online stores an alternative to resource waste caused by single-use packaging; Verde - marketplace that facilitates the continuous provision of restaurants with fresh ingredients, without storage, straight from local farms and local producers.

Black Sea ClimAccelerator is part of an ecosystem of 7 consortiums of over 30 countries in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and South America. AGERPRES.