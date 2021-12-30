120 persons rescued in past 24 hrs by Salvamont, 42 reaching hospital

More than 110 calls requesting emergency intervention of mountain rescuers were received in the last 24 hours, following the action of mountain rescuers with Salvamont, 120 people were rescued, of which 42 were rushed to the hospital, agerpres reports.

''Fire day for mountain rescuers from all over the country, asked to intervene at a very large number of mountain events. In the last 24 hours, 114 calls have been received at the Mountain Rescue National Dispatch, requesting the emergency intervention of the mountain rescuers," the Mountain Rescue representatives wrote on Facebook on Thursday.Most of the calls were for the Mountain Rescue Municipality of Brasov (15) and the Sinaia Mountain Rescue (14).There were also 12 calls for Voineasa Mountain Rescue, 9 for Muntele Mic Mountain Rescue, 8 for Lupeni Mountain Rescue, 6 each for Predeal Mountain Rescue and Neamt.Moreover, there were also 5 calls for Salvamont Cluj, Maramures, Suceava and Sibiu, 4 each for the Azuga, Gorj and Harghita areas, 3 calls for Alba Mountain Rescue, 2 each for Bihor Mountain Rescue, Dambovita and Vatra Dornei. To these added interventions of the Mountain Rescue Brasov County, Bistrita-Nasaud and Borsa.As many as 120 people were rescued, of which 42 were handed over to the Ambulance Service or SMURD (Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication) for transport to the hospital.There were also received 22 calls asking for advice and information about ski areas and tourist routes in the mountain area.