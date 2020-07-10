1,242 COVID-19 fines issued in last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement officers issued 1,242 fines amounting to 202,541 lei for violations of Law no. 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday.

According to GCS, in the last 24 hours, 475 calls were reported to the 112 emergency line and 1,187 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free novel coronavirus information line.

GCS reminds the public to consider only information verified by official sources and to call 0800.800.358 for recommendations and other information, Monday to Friday, between 08:00hrs and 20:00hrs.

Romanians abroad can request information on preventing and combating the virus by calling the +4021.320.20.20 special line.

As of July 9, 1,567,717 cases had been reported in the EU / EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most cases have been reported in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France and Germany.