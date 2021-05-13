128,400 doses of Moderna vaccine arrive in Romania

More than 120,000 Moderna vaccine doses have arrived in the country, the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informed on Thursday, agerpres reports.

The transport is provided by the producing company, and the vaccine doses will be brought to Bucharest by land.

According to CNCAV, the 128,400 doses of Moderna vaccine will arrive on Thursday at the "Cantacuzino" National Institute for Medical-Military Research and Development, after which 42,000 will be distributed to the Constanta Regional Storage Center and 86,400 to the Timisoara Regional Storage Center.Until now, 853,200 Moderna doses have been received and 542,078 have already been used to immunize the population.In Romania, the allocation of vaccine doses is made according to the delivery schedule provided by the producing company, CNCAV brought to mind.