1,295 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 8,892 hospitalisations

As many as 8,892 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 1,295 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday.

In Romania, 30,903 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 9,040 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 45,335 people are in quarantine at home and 101 in institutional quarantine.In the last 24 hours, 1,826 calls were reported to the 112 emergency line and 753 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free COVID-19 info line.