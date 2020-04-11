130 Azuga locals evacuated due to landslide that blocks water stream

Prahova County authorities are taking action this morning in the mountain resort of Azuga to clear a massive landslide of roughly 10,000 sqm that has blocked a stream, working to prevent the further build-up of water and flooding, the Prahova Emergency Inspectorate (ISU) informs.

"Mixed teams of firefighters, workers from the Prahova Water Management System, Forestry Department, and the Environmental Protection Agency are working to clear the riverbed and release the water flow," the source said.As many as 130 people were evacuated Friday evening from their homes as a precaution and accommodated at a boarding house, a gym hall or at relatives, ISU Prahova said.In a Facebook message, Environment Minister Costel Alexe said that the soil displacement that occurred on the left bank of the Azuga stream has produced a roughly 3m high wall of earth and trees that has blocked the riverbed on a length of 70 - 80 meters.Azuga's Umbroasa Street and 30 households were flooded Saturday morning.The firefighters have been taking action since Friday night with motor pumps to move the accumulated water downstream.