 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

137 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in past 24 hrs, taking death toll to 22,579

Twitter
coronavirus

As many as 137 people - 69 men and 68 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, according to data submitted on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

Two deaths were recorded in the age group 30-39 years, two deaths in the 40-49 age category, 14 deaths in the 50-59 year category, 26 deaths in the 60-69 year old category, 54 deaths in the age group 70-79 years and 39 deaths in the over 80-year age group.

The GCS states that 130 deaths were in patients with medical precondition, three patients with deaths had no associated diseases, and no pre-existing medical conditions have been reported for four deaths to date.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,579 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

At the same time, 189 Romanian citizens abroad died from COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic.

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.