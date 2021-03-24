137 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in past 24 hrs, taking death toll to 22,579

As many as 137 people - 69 men and 68 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, according to data submitted on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

Two deaths were recorded in the age group 30-39 years, two deaths in the 40-49 age category, 14 deaths in the 50-59 year category, 26 deaths in the 60-69 year old category, 54 deaths in the age group 70-79 years and 39 deaths in the over 80-year age group.

The GCS states that 130 deaths were in patients with medical precondition, three patients with deaths had no associated diseases, and no pre-existing medical conditions have been reported for four deaths to date.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,579 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

At the same time, 189 Romanian citizens abroad died from COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic.