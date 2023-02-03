152,809 authorised natural, legal persons registered in 2022

Registrations of authorized natural and legal persons doing business in Romania were 3.04 percent up in 2022 from the previous year to 152,809, of which 113,931 were limited liabilities, shows data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC) consulted by AGERPRES.

Most registrations were in Bucharest - 29,068 (+20.93 pct compared to 2021), and in the counties of Cluj - 9,199 (+6.69 pct), Ilfov - 7,933 (+12.38 pct) and Timisoara - 7,106 (+0.91 pct), told Agerpres.

Conversely, the lowest number of registrations occurred in the counties of Covasna - 954 (-10.42 pct compared to 2021), Ialomita - 1,079 (-1.55 pct) and Tulcea - 1,111 (-14.67 pct).

According to ONRC, the business areas to see the most registrations are wholesale and retail trade; motor vehicle and motorcycle repair (27,033; -8.16 pct compared to the previous year), professional, scientific and technical activities (16,560; +20.81 pct) and construction (15,583; -4.12 pct).

As many as 11,212 authorized natural and legal persons were registered in November 2022, the majority thereof in Bucharest (2,343) and in the counties of Ilfov (624), Cluj (588) and Timis (499).