The Ministry of Health informs that the 16th case of COVID with the Omicron variant has been confirmed on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Health, it is about a 39 year old woman, in the county of Bihor, with a travel history in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The person is fully vaccinated, is isolating at home, and her health status is good, the Ministry of Health specifies, Agerpres informs.