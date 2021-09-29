16 hierarchs consecrate main church of Pantocrator Monastery in Teleorman

The main church of Pantocrator Monastery at Drăgăneşti – Vlaşca, Teleorman County, was consecrated on Sunday by an assembly of sixteen Romanian, Greek and Bulgarian hierarchs, following extensive works executed at the monastic ensemble, basilica reports.

On this occasion, the honourable hand of the Holy Myrrh-bearer and Equal to the Apostles Mary Magdalene was brought from the Athonite Monastery of Simonos Petras.

Also, Metropolitan Panteleimon of Veria, Greece, brought a particle of the relics of Saint Demetrius the Myrrh-Gusher.

In his speech during the Divine Liturgy, His Eminence Metropolitan Panteleimon referred to the significance of the consecration of a place of worship.

“A way to heaven has been opened today, not only the voice of the Pantocrator will be heard, as St. John the Theologian heard it in the cave of the Apocalypse in Patmos, but the divine grace will descend on this path, which will sanctify the faithful through the Mysteries of the Church. In this way, through prayer, the faithful will be able to ascend to heaven.”

“This is the heavenly Jerusalem, for the Cherubim and the Seraphim pray and sing hymns with us.”

“Every monastery is a divine manifestation in the world, a place of God’s presence and grace. It is a place of prayer where monks pray not only for their salvation but also for the salvation of all. It is a place of spiritual rest and spiritual quickening,” His Eminence said on September 26.

On behalf of Patriarch Daniel, Metropolitan Teofan of Moldavia and Bukovina, who led the ceremony, offered church orders and distinctions to those involved in building the church.

The church’s foundation stone was laid in 2015. The church is dedicated to Saint John the Evangelist and the Holy Myrrh-bearing Women.