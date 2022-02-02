16,185 persons vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours, including 224 children

As many as 16,185 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, including 2,850 which represent the first dose, 3,565 - the second dose and 9,770 - the third dose, Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informed on Wednesday.

From the total number of administered doses, 224 were Pfizer Pediatric, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to the CNCAV, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, there have been 16,483,745 vaccine doses administered to 8,077,530 persons, 7,989,439 receiving the full scheme 2,409,371 being immunized with the third dose.

In the last 24 hours there have been 8 adverse reactions registered, two local type and 6 whole-body type.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,906 adverse reactions recorded in anti-COVID vaccines, 2,182 local type and 17,724 whole-body type.