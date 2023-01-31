1,764 people get anti-Covid shot in past week

As many as 991 people were vaccinated against COVID in the week of January 23 - 29, of whom 714 with the Omicron-adapted Pfizer vaccine, whose administration began on November 28, 2022, told Agerpres.

According to the National Public Health Institute's National Centre for the Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases, another 277 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccine were administered, of which 117 represented the first dose, 51 - the second, 85 - the third and 24 - the fourth.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 16,904,982 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered.

A number of 8,129,973 people received the complete vaccination scheme, 2,630,661 were given the third dose and 22,215 the fourth dose.

In total, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 20,090 side effect occurrences to COVID vaccines, 2,244 local and 17,846 systemic side effects.