1,764 people get the anti-Covid shot in past week

As many as 1,764 people were vaccinated against COVID in the week of January 9 - 15, of whom 1,405 with the Omicron-adapted Pfizer vaccine, whose administration began on November 28, 2022.

According to the National Public Health Institute's National Centre for the Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases, another 359 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccine were administered, of which 130 represented the first dose, 63 - the second and 48 - the third, told Agerpres.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 16,904,375 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered.

A number of 8,129,738 people received the complete vaccination scheme, 2,630,475 were given the third dose and 22,177 the fourth dose.

In total, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 20,087 side effect occurrences to COVID vaccines, 2,244 local and 17,843 systemic side effects.