1,936 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24hrs; 121 deaths, 16 from earlier, in Bucharest the incidence of COVID-19 was 4.05

"According to the existing data at the CNCCI level, on November 21, 2021, at 10.00 am, for 24 hours, 1,936 cases of positive people with SARS-CoV-2 were reported, and 121 deaths, of which 16 occurred before the reference interval," stated GCS.

The incidence rate of COVID-19 calculated for 14 days stood at 3.7 cases per thousand inhabitants, on Sunday, in Bucharest, according to the Public Health Directorate (DSP).



The highest rate of SARS-CoV-2 infections in the Capital City was reached on October 22 - 16.54 cases per thousand inhabitants.



On saturday, the incidence of COVID-19 in Bucharest was 4.05.