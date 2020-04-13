20 persons without symptoms confirmed to have COVID-19 at Oncology Institute

A number of 20 persons, three of them being from among the medical staff, have been found to have COVID-19 at the Oncology Institute in Cluj-Napoca, the prefect of the Cluj County, Mircea Abrudean, informed on Monday.

"As many as 947 persons have been tested so far at the Institute. We discovered that 20 of them were positive without symptoms, among whom three were from among the medical staff (2 nurses and the psychologist). We also need to say that we have procured all our testing kits thanks to sponsorships. The Public Health Directorate is undergoing an epidemiological investigation," stated Mircea Abrudean.As many as 16 patients with coronavirus have been discovered to be positive at the Oncology Institute in Cluj-Napoca on Friday, two of them from among the medical staff, all without any symptoms.The medical director of the hospital, Patriciu Achimas-Cadariu told AGERPRES that they will continue to test the medical staff and the patients.