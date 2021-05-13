20.000 Bucharesters, anti-COVID vaccination daily target to be reached

The target is 20,000 Bucharesters to be vaccinated daily against COVID-19, vs rd 15,000 currently, on Thursday said the Bucharest Prefect, Alin Stoica, on Facebook, agerpres reports.

"I've been watching lately what the vaccination rate is and the ceiling is somewhere between 14,000 and 15,000 and the goal is to reach 20,000 vaccinations a day. Already, today, we have reached one million people vaccinated in Bucharest with at least one dose. And it is a very important psychological threshold," Stoica said, at the inauguration of the second drive-thru immunization center in Bucharest, located in the western Bucharest's Metro Militari parking lot.

According to the prefect, this is the first private drive-thru center, organized by the Dr. Dan Furtuna Medical Center.In his turn, the mayor of District 6, Ciprian Ciucu, said that he is in talks with the Capital Prefecture for a new such vaccination center.The coordinating doctor of the vaccination center in the Metro Militari parking lot, Bogdan Furtuna, added that in this location, where anti-COVID serum from Pfizer BioNTech is administered, there are eight doctors, 16 nurses and 20 registrars.