2019PresidentialElection/ 'Carol I' Central University Library to host Klaus Iohannis's Nov. 19 electoral debate

The Bucharest National University of Political Studies and Public Administration (SNSPA) announced that it will provide "a neutral space" for the electoral debate with opinion makers, journalists and political scientists announced by President Klaus Iohannis, as the campaign of the Liberal presidential candidate agreed with the proposal that the meeting should take place on Tuesday in the great hall of the 'Carol I' Central University Library.

"The Bucharest National University of Political Studies and Public Administration has expressed its readiness to provide a neutral space for a debate, in the context of the upcoming presidential runoff, for the good information of the public opinion and for the democratic culture of the Romanian society. Given the public announcement by the candidate of the National Liberal Party that he wants a debate with opinion makers, media representatives and political scientists, and following the dialogue with Klaus Iohannis's campaign team, the proposal of SNSPA was accepted. The event will take place on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in a politically neutral space, that is at the same time representative of the Romanian society, specifically the great hall of the 'Carol I' Central University Library," SNSPA said in statement on Saturday.The institution emphasizes "once again the importance of honest, open, balanced public communication that should tackle essential themes regarding the way the political institutions in Romania work, the way the term of Romania's incumbent President has unfolded, as well as the directions and priorities that can contribute to the future of the country."The details of the debate will be made public as soon as they are agreed upon by all the parties involved in the organization of the event, the source mentioned.President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that on November 19 he will participate in a debate with guest political scientists, opinion makers and journalists."I fully understand the need, the desire to have a real, sober debate with the second round candidates. However, as I do not accept this debate with Mrs. Dancila of the PSD, I will organize together with my team a sensible debate next week, on Tuesday evening; invited to discuss with me the mandate that is coming to end and plans for the term I hope to win will be political scientists, opinion makers, journalists. This will be an open, sober debate which will surely be to the liking of the Romanians," said Iohannis.