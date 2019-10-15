2019PresidentialElection/Dan Barna: I will ask President Iohannis to present timetable for early polls

The USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) Alliance's candidate for the presidential elections, Dan Barna, on Monday stated in Galati that he will ask President Klaus Iohannis, at the consultation to be held at the presidential palace, to present the timetable for early polls.

"I will ask the President to show us the timetable for the early polls, which are essential right now; for there is no point now to discuss about building a minority government, when we know it will still be, to a certain extent, depending on the PSD (Social Democratic Party). Right now, we need early polls, we need to go back to the citizens, because we need the citizens' vote to have a Parliament with a majority we can rely on in order to build all those reforms. The USR PLUS Alliance says it very clearly: we will make a government as soon as we have a legitimate Parliament, a Parliament voted by the citizens, a Parliament able to make reforms right now, not in five years or ten years from now," said Barna.The presidential candidate also intends to discuss, on the same occasion, about other topics such as the election of mayors in two rounds, compensatory appeal and the nomination of the European Commissioner."Tomorrow [Tuesday], at the debates with President Iohannis, we will also discuss about certain conditions that need to be met before we support any type of government: the adoption by the Parliament of the law on the election of mayors in two rounds, the compensatory appeal - and here we need to give up the idea that convicts are the main concern of the Romanian state, when they should be the last concern of the Romanian state, for they must answer for their deeds, the nomination of the European Commissioner - we ask for a debate and consultation in Parliament on the European Commissioner, while the PSD Government and Dancila have embarrassed us," said the candidate of the USR PLUS Alliance.He mentioned USR also has a proposal for European Commissioner, namely Catalin Drula.Dan Barna paid a visit to Galati on Monday, where he presented his project for presidency.