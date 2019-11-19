2019PresidentialElection/Dancila conveys Iohannis several questions; she argues he didn't keep his promises

Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate in the presidential elections Viorica Dancila has conveyed during a press conference held at the Palace of Parliament on Tuesday several questions to his contestant President Klaus Iohannis, arguing that, during his tenure, he didn't keep the promises regarding the removal of the head of state's immunity and Romania joining Schengen.

She stated that the current head of state promised he would give up the immunity provided by the presidential office, however, he didn't organise a referendum in this regard.The PSD leader brought to mind that, at the Summit in Sibiu, Iohannis promised that Romania would join Schengen, and she asked him whether he assumes this failure of foreign policy, taking into account that Romania meets all the technical conditions.According to the Social Democrat leader, Iohannis has came out "every time" with "an extremist" discourse and said that the PSD should disappear.Dancila also reproached the head of state's interventions in justice when the latter asked for the resignation of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) head, as well as the dissolution of the Special Section for Investigating Crimes in Justice (SIIJ).