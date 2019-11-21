 
     
#2019PresidentialElection/Dancila says no reason to change co-operation between PM, intelligence services

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Viorica Dăncilă

Co-operation between the prime minister and the intelligent services worked "very well," said on Thursday national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD and a former PM Viorica Dancila, adding that while in office she got from the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) and the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE) everything she asked for.

"I had a good institutional collaboration, as all that I requested I received from SIE and SRI, so I can only say that this co-operation between the prime minister and the secret services worked very well. I did not think of making any change, I did not think about that, and believe me, my number one priority now is Romanians and what I want to do for Romanians. To make a change you have to have reasons. When I have strong reasons to make a change I will probably look into those reasons, but Parliament is the one to make the change, not the president," said Dancila at a news conference.

She was asked about the relationship she had as a prime minister with the intelligence services and whether she intended, if elected president, to make changes in the management of the SRI, SIE or the Guard and Protection Service (SPP)

