2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila says will try to achieve consensus with Liberal gov't if she becomes president

Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Viorica Dancila said on Thursday that she would try to achieve consensus with the Liberal Government, if she became president, as the "constant scandal" between state institutions must stop.

"I will start from the aspects which I believed in when I became a prime minister. I though I could work with Romania's president for the national interest objectives, for the major objectives, for Romania. I believe that, if there is openness and if we put the important objectives for the country above the personal objectives, we can work. I will try to get this consensus, because it is a necessary consensus, otherwise we shall see how important objectives for us will not be achieved and this constant scandal between the state institutions will continue and I believe this thing must stop. After 15 years of hatred, division, I believe there must come a period when we emphasise consensus, balance and dialogue," Dancila told a press conference when asked if she could work with a Liberal government.She mentioned that, if she became president, she would not support the PSD in initiating a censure motion and tumbling the government to take over governance."I will be the president of all Romanians, regardless of their political colour. Viorica Dancila cannot do what I criticised about Klaus Iohannis. President Klaus Iohannis was the de facto chairman of the PNL, he each time spoke on behalf of a party, not on behalf of all Romanians. I will not do the same thing. I will be the president of (...) all political parties. The majority must be made by the members of Parliament, not the president. I will never say 'dismiss a government or I have made a majority and dismissed a government and this is my greatest achievement. This would mean I violated the Constitution and one of my commitments was to never violate the Constitution," Dancila said.