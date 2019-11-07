2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila teases Iohannis to one-on-one televised debate

Social Democratic Party (PSD) presidential hopeful Viorica Dancila on Thursday invited President Klaus Iohannis, seeking re-election, to a "one on one" televised debate, saying that he should wear a skirt instead of pants if he does not take up on her challenge.

"From here in Teleorman, I am inviting candidate Iohannis to a one-on-one debate. To say what he did in 5 years in office and Viorica Dancila to say what she did in the 21 months as the prime minister. (...) And if he is not afraid of a woman, then he will accept this debate, otherwise he should wear a skirt instead of pants," Dancila told an election rally in Alexandria.She said President Iohannis and the National Liberal Party (PNL) ousted her government only to replace it with "worry, uncertainty of tomorrow and many threats."Dancila said that Iohannis is "a president avid of power" and that "his desire is to have as much power as possible."The PSD candidate also toured the Alexandria County Emergency Hospital on Thursday, where she visited the imaging center, commissioned late this October, and the surgery department, where he talked to doctors. At the end of her electoral visit, Dancila went downtown to talk, meet and greet people.During the visit, she was accompanied by Eugen Orlando Teodorovici, PSD executive chairman; Petre Daea, a former agriculture minister; PSD Teleorman chairman Adrian Gadea, and deputy chairman of the local PSD chapter Danut Cristescu, who is also the chairman of the Teleorman County Council.