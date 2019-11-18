2019PresidentialElection /Dancila to be stopped if trying to show up for debate uninvited

President Klaus Iohannis said his opponent in the November 24 presidential election runoff Viorica Dancila would not be welcomed at a debate to be organised by the National Liberal Party, his endorsers for re-election, at the Central University Library in Bucharest on Tuesday should she show up there.

"She will not be welcomed because it is a debate to which I invited nobody. It is a conversation with journalists, opinion leaders, which I organised, to which I have invited them hopefully for a calm and very interesting discussion about my ending tenure and another tenure that I hope will be for me," Iohannis said on Monday.Iohannis on Monday held meeting in Ploiesti city with PNL members and supporters