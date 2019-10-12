2019PresidentialElection Dancila vows to transform President's institution into symbol of transparency and good faith

Prime Minister and national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila, speaking at the event for the launch of her presidential candidacy this Saturday, said that her goal as potential head of the state is to transform the institution of the President and the Presidential Administration into a symbol of transparency and good faith.

"I am running for President because I have the belief that the institution of the head of the state must spread out a profound change towards the other institutions and I believe that the time will come for a woman to get the chance to bring the inter-institutional balance the people's well-being requires. My battle now is for every Romanian who wants to lead a peaceful, better life and who wants stability and security for his country. The Romanian Presidency has been for too long an ivory tower where the office holders have taken hide from the people, a bunker of obscure interests and backstage games. I want to transform the President's institution and the Presidential Administration into a symbol of transparency and good faith. I have 10 guiding principles I won't move away from and which will be on the table of dialogue with both inland and international partners, they are part of my vision for Romania and of my credo. I will work for a society where nobody is left behind, I will support real social inclusion, also at economic and cultural level," Viorica Dancila told the event.

The PSD leader went on to detail the 10 principles that will guide her activity as head of the state.

"Society will be faced with ever increasing costs, if we don't make an early intervention with integration and support programs, if there is no political consensus for increasing the living standards for all Romanians. Poverty and discrimination lead to isolation, depression and abandonment, with huge costs for all of us in the long term," she said.

The presidential hopeful argued that all Romanians should enjoy the development of the country and that she will promote economic performance accompanied by social justice, which, in her opinion, means a fair redistribution of prosperity and opportunities, including marginalized or vulnerable social groups.

Another stated principle refers to the promotion of authentic democratic models in both domestic and international politics.

"Security risks to Romania should always be treated seriously and must be addressed systematically. We will do this in partnership with our NATO allies, properly honoring our obligations as members of the Alliance. I will insist that all responsible institutions attach enhanced attention to economic security - which is part of national security; I will also support projects that contribute to the improvement of Romania's energy security and foreign partnerships that serve this goal. At the same time, the institutions that defend the country and citizens must be strong and efficient, and this means absolute political neutrality and a balanced allocation of resources within the framework of a serious and responsible civil control," she went on to say.

Another line of action refers to the administration, as the PSD leader considers any attempt to weaken the powers of the central and local public administration, deplete their resources or incapacitate the regulatory and supervisory institutions is irresponsible.

"I support fair and universal access to education and health, the right to decent housing, the right to work and social mobility, which are themselves goals for the existence of the rule of law," Dancila said.

The PSD leader also referred to Romania's European and international competitiveness, stressing that this should be an absolute priority for all the political forces in the country, mentioning key areas such as: energy, transport, IT, sustainable agriculture, education, environment.

Another principle cited by the PSD presidential refers to the foreign policy, with Dancila emphasizing that diplomacy is Romania's business card.

"I will be a president who will change the foreign policy model that brings benefits only for the personal image and nil concrete results into a model of foreign policy focused on pursuing the interests of Romania and the Romanians. Romania must move from the state of party represented in the European decision-making process to the state of active party, with a vision and capacity to influence European decisions. It is important that we build alliances that help us increase our power of negotiation and political relevance at European level," Dancila emphasized.

She also referred to Romanians outside country borders, who, according to her, can be one of the central pillars for the country's reconstruction.

"I will make sure that our country is in the circuit of meetings and debates that matter in international politics, that our cities become destinations on the agenda of politicians from all over Europe and the world. It is a priority of my term to ensure that Romania will host at least one prestigious official European institution, as well as relevant organizations in the field of research, education and culture," she said.

In the end, Dancila also referred to status of the Presidential Administration.

"I have proven that I don't shy away from work. I will make sure that the Cotroceni Palace and the Presidential Administration work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. I see the presidential institution as an emergency department always open for the urgent situations unfortunately Romania has plenty of. I will bring with me a team of experts and professionals who are wholeheartedly dedicated to working for Romania.