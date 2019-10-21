2019PresidentialElection/ Diaconu: It's common sense not to be certain of becoming president; I am not sure at all

Independent candidate running for president Mircea Diaconu endorsed by the Pro Romania party and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), met on Monday evening with supporters and followers in Arad, whom he conveyed that he is not sure of becoming president, but if that were to happen, he would be "balanced and non-partisan," adding that he would stop the fights on the political scene.

Mircea Diaconu spoke to those present about Europe, Brexit, education or healthcare approximately one hour, also responding to the various questions of his supporters.Regarding his candidacy, Mircea Diaconu confessed that he is not sure regarding his odds at the presidential office."Nobody is certain of anything, one cannot be, it's common sense not to be certain that you are the best."He added that his offer is "peace, calmness, lack of war and the next thing: the mandatory attempt for the president to at least give the impression, to, at least, make the effort to convince each citizen that he/she matters, too, and must get involved and add something to the common effort."The meeting with the supporters in Arad concluded after one hour, with photo and autograph sessions.