2019PresidentialElection/Iohannis: Dragnea-Dancila toxic regime is splattering even now, in campaign, venom, lies, fake news

President Klaus Iohannis has stated in Ploiesti on Monday that he doesn't want to participate in a debate with Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate Viorica Dancila, because she represents the Dragnea-Dancila "toxic regime," which is splattering, even now, in the campaign, venom, lies and fake news."

When asked by journalists who gives legitimacy to a candidate, Iohannis responded: "Only the people can give legitimacy to a candidate, through vote."Then, he explained that he maintains his statement according to which he doesn't want to participate in a debate with Viorica Dancila because, from his point of view, this way, he would give her legitimacy."From my point of view, yes. From my point of view as well, I do not wish to participate in a debate with the contestant, Mrs. Dancila, because Mrs. Dancila, unfortunately, represents that Dragnea-Dancila toxic regime that governed against Romanians, which is splattering, even now, in the electoral campaign, only venom, lies and fake news. Unfortunately, you've seen that it has come even to the area of xenophobic accusations, absolutely intolerable. And I do not believe that I have to get into a debate with the candidate who represents this toxic regime that grossly governed against Romanians," Klaus Iohannis stated.Regarding the second round of elections, Iohannis has stated he is optimistic."I am pretty optimistic and I believe Romanians will turn out to vote, they have proven that they are aware of the importance of these elections and I am counting on every Romanian to turn out to vote on Sunday," the National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate stated.President Klaus Iohannis has attended in Ploiesti, at the Olimpia Sports Hall, on Monday, a meeting with members and followers of the PNL.