2019PresidentialElection/ Iohannis: I am counting on votes of USR-PLUS, PMP but also UDMR voters

The National Liberal Party (PNL)'s candidate in the presidential elections, Klaus Iohannis, the incumbent president, has stated on Friday that in the second round of the presidential elections he is counting on the votes of the PNL, Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party Alliance (USR PLUS Alliance) and People's Movement Party (PMP) voters, but desires to obtain votes also from the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) voters.

"The heroes of the elections are not us, the politicians, it's you, the voters. I am counting on PNL voters. (...) I am also counting on USR-PLUS voters. They are people who desire, as I do, as you do, a modern, European country. They desire for it to happen tomorrow, and it won't happen tomorrow, but we are on the same side of the barricade. I am counting on the voters of the People's Movement Party who had a candidate who spoke much of education, as have I. We desire the same things (...) - a modern, prosperous Romania. Let's make it together. I don't want to be exclusive. In reality, I desire to obtain votes from the other democratic formations in Romania. For example, from the UDMR", said Iohannis, at a meeting with sympathizers, organized in Baia Mare.

He claimed that he does not believe that he can convince PSD voters to vote for him in the second round, but gave them assurances that pensions and wages will not be cut.

"They too desire a modern, prosperous Romania, for wages and pensions to not be cut. I desire the same thing. I don't believe I can convince them to vote for me, even though I'd like that, but at least I can guarantee them that I, together with the Liberal Government, will not cut wages, we will not cut pensions and we will make Romania modern and prosperous," Iohannis assured.